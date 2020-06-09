Boston Globe Obituaries
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
QUATIERI, John Of Middleton, June 7, 2020, age 76, formerly of Chelsea and Everett, beloved husband of Patricia (Donovan) Quatieri; loving father of John and Wendy Quatieri of Peabody, Kevin and Joanna Quatieri of Saugus, and Patrick and Kelly Quatieri of Salem, NH; grandfather of Nicholas, Alexandra, Michael, Anthony, Crystal, Joseph, Derek, Brendan, Ryan, and Summer; brother of Angela Gallant of Peabody, Rosanne Iwanicki of Medford and James Quatieri of Nashua, NH. He was also the father of the late Brian Quatieri and brother of the late Karen Rogers. His funeral services will be held privately at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Pediatric Oncology, c/o Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
