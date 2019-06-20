|
BERMAN, John R. "Jack" Passed away on June 18, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Suzette Demarais. Beloved father of Linda Callahan, Michael Berman and the late Andrew Berman. Cherished stepfather of Suzette, Roy, Linda, Laurie and Leslie Demarais. Uncle to Alan Weinstock. Loving grandfather to Aiden Callahan. Funeral arrangements are private at the request of the family. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019