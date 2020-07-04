|
|
BERTRAND, John R. Of Watertown, July 3, 2020. Age 79. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Marchant) Bertrand. Loving father of Carol Ann Paquette & her husband Gregory and the late Suzanne Bertrand. Dear brother of the late Rita Ann Rickard. John is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and his loyal companion Roxie. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 10 AM. Visiting Hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. Retired Judicator for the Commonwealth of MA. US Air Force Veteran. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for John R. BERTRAND
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020