MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home
Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick,
212 Main St.
Watertown, MA
View Map
JOHN R. BERTRAND

JOHN R. BERTRAND Obituary
BERTRAND, John R. Of Watertown, July 3, 2020. Age 79. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Marchant) Bertrand. Loving father of Carol Ann Paquette & her husband Gregory and the late Suzanne Bertrand. Dear brother of the late Rita Ann Rickard. John is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and his loyal companion Roxie. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 10 AM. Visiting Hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. Retired Judicator for the Commonwealth of MA. US Air Force Veteran. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
