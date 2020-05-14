Boston Globe Obituaries
CALSON, John R. "Cal" Of Florida, formerly of Burlington and Waltham. May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy J. (Silva) Calson. Father of Steve P. Calson of Chelmsford and Scott M. Calson (Kelly Foster) of Manchester, NH. Brother of David Calson (Ann) of Maynard, Sandy Calson of Dover, NH and Phillip Calson of Troy, NY. Brother-in-law of Nancy Silva (late John 'Jack'). Funeral services private. For complete obituary and guestbook, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
