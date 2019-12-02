|
CAMPOS, John R. Jr. Of Bedford, Dec. 1. Devoted husband of Susan (Jackson) Campos. Loving father of Sarah Ivers and her late husband Paul of Bedford and John Campos, III and his wife Julie, also of Bedford. Dear brother of Jane Carroll of Vineyard Haven and Patricia Manzoni of Easton and the late Mary Ellen Barbera. Cherished grandfather of Joseph and Noah Ivers and Jacqueline and John Campos. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford on Fri., Dec. 6 at 9:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 The Great Rd., BEDFORD on Thurs., Dec. 5 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019