CHASE, John R. Of Cohasset, MA passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 92. A kind and amiable man, he lived his life how he wished, loving family, education, travel, birding, sports and finance. He graduated from the Fessenden School in 1942 and Phillips Exeter Academy in 1946. He attended Harvard University and graduated Cum Laude in 1950, and then earned his MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1953. A former trustee of Phillips Exeter Academy, he always stressed the importance of education. After his college sports days of hockey and baseball, John switched to tennis and really enjoyed a good game of men's and mixed doubles. John and his wife, Patty traveled the world visiting all seven continents and accumulating a bird list of over two thousand species. His entire career focused on finance and managing money for mutual funds and then individuals. He was ever on the lookout for a value investment. John was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Connor Chase. He is survived by his daughter Nancy and her predeceased husband Mark Weinstein; his son David and his wife Kathleen. Pa was adored by his grandchildren Andrew Weinstein and his wife Jill, Sarah Weinstein and her fiancé Patrick McDevitt, Anna Weinstein LaForte and her husband Dan, Matthew Chase and his wife Erica and Peter Chase, along with his great-grandchildren Mara, Sophie and Luca LaForte. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or a favorite education charity.