COFFIN, John R. Of Natick, formerly of Wellesley, and a member of The Charles River Center, passed away Tuesday, July 14th. John was the beloved son of the late Edwin and Margaret (Blossom) Coffin of Wellesley, devoted brother of Lucille Vandervelde of Franklin, MA, Jeanne Coffin of Ithaca, NY, and Eleanor Coffin of East Orleans, MA. John is also survived by his nieces Thea, Fern, and Catherine and his nephew Thomas. John loved everything Disney, time spent on Cape Cod, the excitement of a marching band, and any live performances, including his yearly trips to The Nutcracker. He was a competent swimmer who loved to swim whenever possible. He delighted in his trips to museums to see fine art, glass flowers, and dinosaur bones. A good meal to John was a warm lobster, followed by ice cream for dessert. John loved his friends, and his family, but especially his mom. A Memorial Service will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Charles River Center, 59 E. Militia Heights Drive, Needham, MA 02492. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020