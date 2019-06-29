|
COLLINS, John R. Of Newton Upper Falls, on June 29, 2019. Son of the late Ravenel and Marie Collins and brother of the late Caroline Collins. He leaves behind his husband William F. Meagher, his stepdaughters Lisa Quimby and her husband Jim of Methuen and Amy Milano of Wilmington, four grandchildren and many cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Visiting Hour on Tues., July 2 beginning at 11 AM in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre followed by a service at Noon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a in memory of John would be appreciated. John was a manager for Prindle, Weber & Schmidt of Boston. To share a memory of John please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019