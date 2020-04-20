|
DUNN, John R. Of West Roxbury, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Mary "Elayne" (Masciulli) Dunn. Loving father of Jon J. Dunn and his wife Laura of Mansfield and Michael S. Dunn and his wife Bridget of Foxboro. Cherished "Grandpa" of Michael, Jr., Maria, Adrienne, Fiona, Anthony, and Joseph Dunn, Nicholas and Andrew Petrillo, and Samuel Dunn. Brother of Mary Ann Watts and her husband Cliff of Franklin, Sister Betty Peter of Mansfield and the late Kathy Daesen of Franklin. Brother-in-law of Gerard Daesen of Parsonfield, ME and Nancy O'Donnell and her husband Paul of Falmouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime employee of Sysco Foods and member of the Boston Lodge of Elks #10 for 47 years. In accordance with social gathering restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Center for Gastrointestinal Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020