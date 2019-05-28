GALLAGHER, John R. III Of Mattapoisett, Falmouth, and Wellington, FL. Passed peacefully on May 27, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 25 years to Katherine A. (Rikeman). Loving father of Paul Gallagher of Concord, Mary Kuras of Grand Rapids, MI, and Heather Andersen and her husband Robert of Wilmington. Cherished "Grandad" of Benjamin and Emily Kuras, William Hird, and Caroline, Savannah, and Jack Andersen. Dear brother of the late Gerard Gallagher of Medfield. Also survived by his devoted longtime caregivers and friends Alex DaFontoura and Javier Morales, and many loving nieces and nephews. John served his country as an Army Pilot during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill on Wednesday, June 5th, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. John was a philanthropist who gave to many charities and helped many people. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to a , or an act of kindness to someone in need. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019