GAZZOLA, John R. Jr. Of Somerville, March 26, 2020. Beloved son of the late John R., Sr. and Elizabeth (Orsini) Gazzola. Born in Winchester, Johnny lived in Wakefield until 1955, then became a resident of Somerville until he passed away. He is the loving nephew of Linda DeVito. Also survived by many cousins and lifelong friends. Johnny enjoyed traveling to the City of Montreal, had a dry sense of humor and was a super fan of all Boston sports. He worked 20 plus years with the Massachusetts State Police-Facilities Department. He was a Veteran of the US Navy. Services will be private. Arrangements by the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, SOMERVILLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020