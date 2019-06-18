Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:45 PM
St. Michael Cemetery
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GIAQUINTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. GIAQUINTO


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN R. GIAQUINTO Obituary
GIAQUINTO, John R. Of Roslindale, June 15, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of the late Jessie (Sadm). Loving father of Robert Giaquinto and his wife Bridget of Norton. Dear brother of the late Robert and Michael Corraro. Dear brother-in-law of Ellie Corraro. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Funeral Service at St. Michael Cemetery, Boston, Friday at 12:45 p.m. Visiting Hours 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the MSPCA 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now