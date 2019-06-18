|
|
GIAQUINTO, John R. Of Roslindale, June 15, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of the late Jessie (Sadm). Loving father of Robert Giaquinto and his wife Bridget of Norton. Dear brother of the late Robert and Michael Corraro. Dear brother-in-law of Ellie Corraro. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Funeral Service at St. Michael Cemetery, Boston, Friday at 12:45 p.m. Visiting Hours 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the MSPCA 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019