HENNIGAN, John R. Of Westwood, and originally of Jamaica Plain, October 30, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Theresa (Gildea) Hennigan for 52 years. Loving father of Edward and his wife Julie of Falmouth, Julia Doyle and her husband Robert of Willow Springs, Illinois, Catherine of West Roxbury, Thomas and his wife Andrea of Dedham, and Elizabeth of West Roxbury. Cherished son of the late Gerard and Margaret Hennigan. Dear brother of Maureen Gallivan and her late husband Charles of Dedham, and of the late Gerard Hennigan of Randolph. Brother-in-law of John Gibbons and his late wife Betty of West Roxbury. Beloved grandfather, "Grampy", of 9 grandchildren and 1 grandpup: C?il?, Emma, Collette, Ryan, Connor, Caroline, Liam, Cormac, Mair?ad, and Ollie (grandpup). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was a 1962 graduate of Boston College, and worked as an insurance broker for 31 years for Johnson & Higgins and Marsh & McLennan Companies.
John and his wife Theresa were devoted Boston College Football ticket holders for 43 years. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Parish in Westwood for 44 years, where he held various volunteer roles, including Eucharistic minister, lector and catechist. John's most gratifying and spiritual role was serving as president of the parish's The Society of St. Vincent de Paul for 12 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of John to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
https://www.svdpboston.com/
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Sunday, November 3, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Monday morning November 4, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Denis Church at 10:00am. Interment with Military Honors at New Westwood Cemetery. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019