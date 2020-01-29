Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HUCKABY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. "HUCK" HUCKABY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN R. "HUCK" HUCKABY Obituary
HUCKABY, John R. "Huck" Of Natick, formerly of Roslindale, suddenly January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Janessa (Croke). Loving father of Madison Clark and Kaylin Huckaby. Devoted son of Marie Huckaby of New Port Richey, FL. Brother of Sandra Sharon of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late employee of Superior Contracting Services, Woburn. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, February 1st from 2-6pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Huck to Jlhburialfunds.org. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -