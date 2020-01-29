|
HUCKABY, John R. "Huck" Of Natick, formerly of Roslindale, suddenly January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Janessa (Croke). Loving father of Madison Clark and Kaylin Huckaby. Devoted son of Marie Huckaby of New Port Richey, FL. Brother of Sandra Sharon of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late employee of Superior Contracting Services, Woburn. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, February 1st from 2-6pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Huck to Jlhburialfunds.org. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020