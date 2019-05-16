|
|
IMBRIANO, John R. Jr. Of Lynn, formerly of Malden, age 80, May 14. Loving husband of Anita (DiGregorio) Imbriano with whom he shared over 57 years of marriage. Beloved father of Renee Mooney & her husband Francis of Hamden, CT, Greg Imbriano & his wife Julie of North Reading. Cherished Papa of Sean, Matthew & Kayla. Dear brother of Jean Sousa of Revere, the late Mario Imbriano & the late Katherine Moore. Brother-in-law of Regina Barbuto of CO, John & Helen DiGregorio of FL, Linda DiGregorio of FL. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the . Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019