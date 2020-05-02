|
|
JEROME, John R. Age 71, of Plymouth & Naples, FL, formerly of North Easton, forever a Brockton Boxer, April 29, 2020; dedicated career Brockton Educator/Administrator, Randolph Chrysler Plymouth retiree; beloved husband of Sharyn Mansfield Jerome for 48 years, loving father of Jessica & Terio Sutherland of Kentucky, Sarah & Daryl Tracy of Easton, & the late Rebecca Jerome; dear grandfather of Adam, Owen & William Tracy of Easton, brother of Michael Jerome & uncle of Nicholas & Ariana, all of Georgia. Due to restrictions during the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date, when all who loved John can come together to Celebrate his Life. For John's biography please visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to My Brother's Keeper at www.mybrotherskeeper.org PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020