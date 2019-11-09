Home

JOHN R. KINSLEY Jr.

KINSLEY, John R. Jr. 93 years of age, of Somerville formerly of Charlestown. November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M (Markell) Kinsley. Loving father of Jon R. Kinsley & wife Ellen of Quincy, Michael J. Kinsley & wife Linda of Marlboro, CT, Stephen P. Kinsley of Boston, Brian T. Kinsley & wife Jacqueline of Billerica. Beloved Papa of 8 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Mary Mahoney, Hyacinth Butler, Elizabeth Godding, Claire Breen, Louise Sullivan, Joan Godding, and Sylvia LaMothe. Also many loving nieces & nephews. John's services were private. Late U.S. Army vet. of WWII & Korean Conflict. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
