LUNDE, John R. Of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston and Revere, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted son of the late Albert and Helen (MacEachern) Lunde. Beloved father of Helen Lunde of Charlotte, NC and John R. Lunde, II of Revere. Dear brother of Lois Pagliuca and her late husband Emelio, Dolores Ricciardi and her late husband Joseph, Helen Serino and her husband Tony and the late Phillip Lunde and his late wife Louise, late William Lunde, late Richard Lunde, late Barbara Gallinaro and her late husband Teddy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. John was born and raised in East Boston. He was the manager at Purcell's Restaurant in Boston for many years, as well as a Bartender at Logan Airport. Because of the ongoing concerns and restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave a message or share a memory, please visit our guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020