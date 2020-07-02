Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LUNDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. LUNDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN R. LUNDE Obituary
LUNDE, John R. Of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston and Revere, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted son of the late Albert and Helen (MacEachern) Lunde. Beloved father of Helen Lunde of Charlotte, NC and John R. Lunde, II of Revere. Dear brother of Lois Pagliuca and her late husband Emelio, Dolores Ricciardi and her late husband Joseph, Helen Serino and her husband Tony and the late Phillip Lunde and his late wife Louise, late William Lunde, late Richard Lunde, late Barbara Gallinaro and her late husband Teddy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. John was born and raised in East Boston. He was the manager at Purcell's Restaurant in Boston for many years, as well as a Bartender at Logan Airport. Because of the ongoing concerns and restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave a message or share a memory, please visit our guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -