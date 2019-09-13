|
|
MacKINNON, John R. "Bob" Died Sept. 12 at age 82. Retired Mass. Highway Foreman and U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 58 years of Patricia Ann "Pat" (Christensen) MacKinnon. He leaves his son, Paul Douglas MacKinnon and Beth Girrior of Hampton, NH; his daughter, Diane Marie Norton and Thomas Lacy of Stephen City, VA; six grandchildren; a sister, Joan Kelly and her husband Charles of Natick; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Memorial Hours are Friday morning, September 20, from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, Tewksbury. Burial with Army honors in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876, are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for John R. "Bob" MacKINNON
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019