McLEOD, John R. "Bob" Of Weymouth, passed away on October 21, 2020. Son of the late Walter McLeod and Evelyn (McGahey) McLeod. Beloved husband of 55 years to Kathryn C. (Oglesby) McLeod. Loving father of Jeffrey S. McLeod of Waltham and Elizabeth H. Cushing and her husband, Dan of Weymouth. Brother of Rev. Frederick McLeod, S.J., of St. Louis, MS, and the late Marjorie Costello, Carol Stanley, Richard and Billy McLeod. Brother-in-law of Jane McLeod of Falmouth and Marjorie and Bob Morales of Plymouth. Papa to Jocelyn, Nolan, and Lucy Cushing, Alicia and Kailey McLeod. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, 4-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry, 25 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
or call 781-335-0045.