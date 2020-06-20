Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MOYNIHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. "JACK" MOYNIHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN R. "JACK" MOYNIHAN Obituary
MOYNIHAN, John R. "Jack" Formerly of Needham, June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne G. (Gallagher) Moynihan. Devoted father of Margaret A. "Peggy" Jagoe of The Pine Hills, Plymouth. Grandfather of Whitney Sullivan of Weymouth and Kerrin Kenney of Woburn. Great-grandfather of Brooke Kenney. Brother of the late James Moynihan and Dorothy Fenton. Jack was a retired Director of Operations Sales at Verizon, where he worked for 42 years. He was a former member of the Wellesley Country Club and the Needham Exchange Club. He was a graduate of Bryant University and a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Army. A private Graveside Service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery, Springfield. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jack's memory to the Needham Exchange Club Child Assault Prevention Program (CAPP), P.O. Box 920475, Needham, MA 02492. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -