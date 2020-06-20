Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PAPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. PAPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN R. PAPA Obituary
PAPA, John R. Age 89, of Revere, formerly of Boston's North End and West End, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. Cherished son of the late Antonio and Josephine (DeBlasio) Papa. Beloved husband of Loretta (Gigante) Papa. Loving father of Debra Gonzalez and her husband Julio and the late John J. Papa and Dan Papa and his surviving wife Gina Papa. Adored grandfather of Thomas and Daniel Ryan and John, Michael, Christopher, Dan, Anthony, Angela, and Anthony Papa. Cherished great-grandfather of 8. Caring brother of the late Frank, Rocco, Lena, Rose, Nicky, Vinny and Sammy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a member of the Pipefitters Local 537 and also worked at the Revere Public Library. He is a Korean War Army Veteran. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Tuesday morning, June 23rd from 9AM to 11AM followed by a private Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, MA. In accordance with State and CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

View the online memorial for John R. PAPA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -