|
|
PAPA, John R. Age 89, of Revere, formerly of Boston's North End and West End, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. Cherished son of the late Antonio and Josephine (DeBlasio) Papa. Beloved husband of Loretta (Gigante) Papa. Loving father of Debra Gonzalez and her husband Julio and the late John J. Papa and Dan Papa and his surviving wife Gina Papa. Adored grandfather of Thomas and Daniel Ryan and John, Michael, Christopher, Dan, Anthony, Angela, and Anthony Papa. Cherished great-grandfather of 8. Caring brother of the late Frank, Rocco, Lena, Rose, Nicky, Vinny and Sammy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a member of the Pipefitters Local 537 and also worked at the Revere Public Library. He is a Korean War Army Veteran. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Tuesday morning, June 23rd from 9AM to 11AM followed by a private Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, MA. In accordance with State and CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere
View the online memorial for John R. PAPA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020