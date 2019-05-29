Boston Globe Obituaries
RILEY, John R. Age 83, of Wellesley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. Husband of Anna-Mary (Howe) Riley, father of John (Maureen) Riley, James (Joanne) Riley, Rev. Edward Riley, George Riley, Kathleen (James) Burke, Jane (Timothy) Rose, Mary (Thomas) Nolan, Margaret (George) Gaughan. Grandfather of 32 grandchildren. Brother of Kathleen (Jim) Pallotolo, Ann Marie Riley. Brother-in-law of Anna Riley and Jane (Edward) Connor. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late James and Blanche (Peterson) Riley. Brother of the late James Riley, George (Zelda) Riley, Thomas (Dottie) Riley and Vincent Riley. Funeral Mass Monday, June 3 at 11:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Visiting Hours Sunday, June 2 from 3-7pm also at St. John Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Seminary, 127 Lake St., Brighton, MA 02135. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
