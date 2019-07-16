Boston Globe Obituaries
SPIERDOWIS, John R. "Jack" Retired CPD, passed away July 15th. Beloved longtime partner Linda M. Gately of Norwood. Brother of Helyn Spierdowis of Canton, and the late Jean Ann Spierdowis. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning, at 10. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton EMT Assn., 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
