SULLIVAN, John R. Of Malden, formerly of Somerville, October 15th. Beloved wife of the late Virginia (O'Hare) Sullivan and Cecelia (Daly) Sullivan. Father of Georgiana Farrell and her husband David of Everett, John Sullivan and his wife Kristina of Marietta, GA, Julie Wright and her husband Phil of North Attleboro and Marguerite Marcotte and her husband Paul of Andover. Grandfather of Jimmy Farrell, Tim Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, Nick Marcotte, Danielle Marcotte, Matty Marcotte, Cheryl Peters, Jamie Wright, Tina Spera and the late Sean Farrell. Great-grandfather of Mike, Christian, Nick, Kaylee and Sean. Great-great-grandfather of Mason, Sean, Emily, Caroline, Laurel, Bethany and J.R. Brother of Mary Jane Lundy of Stoneham and the late Alice Heffernan, Loretta Foley and Ricky Sullivan. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. John was raised and educated in Somerville. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. For many years, he worked as an accountant for the United States Post Office in Boston. He also worked at Wonderland for many years and volunteered his time supporting Malden Youth Hockey and the Ambassadors Drum and Bugle Corps. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, October 20th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 610 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the Mass on Tuesday only. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Interment is private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com