VIEIRA, John R. Jr. "Sonny" Of Dorchester, formerly of Lowell, died May 14, 2020 at the young-at-heart age of 82. John was born January 1, 1938, in Lowell, MA, to John R. and Mary (Avila) Vieira. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elaine C. (Blackman) Vieira, cherished godson Mark J. Palermo and precious infant son, John Edward Vieira. John had a very close & special relationship with his children, grand and great-grandchildren. He was the loving father of Gloria Ann Vieira of Dorchester, Robert E. Vieira and his wife Sandra Quinn-Vieira of Fitchburg, MA. He was the devoted grandfather of Paige Quinn and Jacob Vieira. The endearing great-grandfather to Ashiah Vieira and Levi Vieira. John was the big & caring brother of Gloria (Vieira) Palermo and her late husband William R. Palermo of Lowell, and to Bruce J. Vieira and his wife Lorelei Judge of Pelham, NH. Not only were John and Bruce brothers but they shared the most beautiful bond of being best friends. John is survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. John was considered a treasured friend by his Sumner Street neighbors in the culturally diverse Upham's Corner neighborhood. John has been continuously described by so many people, not only in the tight-knit Dorchester community, but throughout Boston and as well across Massachusetts, as being a kind, respectful, funny, humble, loving, helpful, friendly, and generous man who had the biggest heart. Either visiting the corner store(s), getting his daily dose of sun or shoveling snow on the coldest of days, John would always be seen wearing one of his many Boston and/or sports themed T-shirts, his iconic shorts, and his favorite tennis hat. John was extremely proud of his heritage and was very happy when he was able to converse with others in Portuguese. Lots of children of varied ages would love to come visit John as he shared candy, other treats, small toys, interesting stories and his time with them. No matter the weather, he could be found sitting on his front porch and not one person could walk by the house without recognizing his presence and saying: "Hi John!" Without a doubt, John (Sonny) R. Vieira, Jr., will be sorely missed and never forgotten. John will be laid to rest with his late wife, Elaine, in a private Committal Service at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date for all of John's family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John R. Vieira, Jr.'s memory, payable to the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, located at 15 Christopher Street, Dorchester, MA 02122,
www.ldbpeaceinstitute.org For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020