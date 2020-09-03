1/1
JOHN RECCO
RECCO, John Age 93 of Naples, FL, formerly of Needham, MA and Osterville, MA passed away on September 1. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol Hess Recco. He leaves his son, Jack Recco (Karen) of South Natick, MA and his daughter Linda O'Connell (Mike) of Wellesley, MA. Five grandsons, David Recco (Shannon), Steve Recco, Kevin Recco (Erica), Mike O'Connell (Siobhan), Nick O'Connell and 5 great-grandsons, Connor, Johnny, Tyler, Welles and Ford. John graduated from Newton HS in MA in 1945. He was elected to the first Newton HS Hall of Fame as a member of the 1940 decade. He served in the Army during WWII and as the war ended, he went in to the Army Special Forces. After the military, John played Minor League Baseball for the New York Yankees for 6 years before starting his retail liquor business (Post Road Liquors, Auburndale Wine and Spirits and Upper Falls Beverage). He retired in 1989, and his son Jack and son-in-law Mike took over the business. He is a past member of the Newton Rotary Club, and served on the Board of the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund. John retired to Cape Cod summers and Florida winters in 1989 and enjoyed a life of golf, especially competing member guest tournaments with his grandsons, playing golf and bridge with his wife, and traveling. He was truly one of a kind and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. "Please God, stroke his face lightly and sing him to sleep." Funeral arrangements are private. If desired, donations in his name can be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, or the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766, or a charity of your choice.

View the online memorial for John RECCO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
