CRAWLEY, John Richard Age 86, of Mansfield, formerly of Medfield, August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice M. (McLaughlin) Crawley. Father of Kevin M. Crawley of Norton, Karen M. Kearney and her husband Tomas of County Cork, Ireland and Erin P. Crawley of Arlington, VA. Brother of Katherine Baglini of Cumberland, RI and Marian Barden of Greeneville, RI. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. Visiting Hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, the Crawley family has requested that contributions in John's memory be made to the Community Visiting Nurse Agency, Inc., 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019