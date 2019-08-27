Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
330 Pratt St.
Mansfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CRAWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN RICHARD CRAWLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN RICHARD CRAWLEY Obituary
CRAWLEY, John Richard Age 86, of Mansfield, formerly of Medfield, August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice M. (McLaughlin) Crawley. Father of Kevin M. Crawley of Norton, Karen M. Kearney and her husband Tomas of County Cork, Ireland and Erin P. Crawley of Arlington, VA. Brother of Katherine Baglini of Cumberland, RI and Marian Barden of Greeneville, RI. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. Visiting Hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, the Crawley family has requested that contributions in John's memory be made to the Community Visiting Nurse Agency, Inc., 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Download Now