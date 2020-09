DELL ISOLA, John Richard Age 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Everett, MA on Christmas Eve, 1933, to John & Louise (Murray) Dell Isola. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com Visiting Hours: Visitation Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4:00-7:00pm at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave. in DOVER. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the space will be limited to 50 guests at one time. A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church, Third St., Dover, NH. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Dover Point Road, Dover, NH.