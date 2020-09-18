DELL ISOLA, John Richard Age 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Everett, MA on Christmas Eve, 1933, to John & Louise (Murray) Dell Isola. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Visiting Hours: Visitation Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4:00-7:00pm at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave. in DOVER. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the space will be limited to 50 guests at one time. A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church, Third St., Dover, NH. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Dover Point Road, Dover, NH. View the online memorial for John Richard DELL ISOLA