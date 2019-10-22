|
LIZIO, Reverend John Richard Age 88, former pastor of St. Matthias Parish in Marlboro and longtime resident of the Regina Cleary Residence in Boston, died on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Dr. Benjamin Franklin Lizio and Mary Agnes (Mollie) Burke Lizio. He attended Saint John's Preparatory School and graduated with the class of 1949. He then attended Holy Cross College in Worcester until he entered the seminary. Fr. Lizio completed his seminary studies at St. Johns Seminary in Brighton, MA, and was ordained to the priesthood by Most Rev. Richard J. Cushing at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston on February 2, 1957. He served at the following parishes where he ministered and touched the lives of many people, some of whom became lifelong friends. Father Lizio served at the following parishes, St. Theresa Church, North Reading in 1957, St. Stephen Church, Boston in 1966, St. Bernard Church, Concord in 1969, St. Polycarp Church, Somerville in 1978. He served as pastor at St. Mathias Church in Marlboro from 1985 until his retirement. He was Chaplain at Rose Hawthorne High School, Concord in 1969 and was a student at North American College, Vatican City in 1977. When he was newly ordained, Father Lizio formed a close relationship with the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers, where he often celebrated Mass, and that relationship continued throughout his life. He was very close to his family, was an avid reader, travelled extensively, closely followed current events, and was a member of Mensa. Surviving him are his two nieces: Mollie A. Marchant of Stuart, FL and Jane Gray of Manchester-by-the-Sea; his three nephews: Edward A. Gray III (Chip) of New Bedford, David B. Gray of Beverly, Jonathon B. Gray of Peabody, several great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and his dear friend, Catherine Bowdren of Somerville. He was predeceased by his sister, F. Maureen Lizio Gray. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Carmelite Chapel, 15 Mount Carmel Road, Danvers, MA on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. He will lie in state at the Carmelite Chapel prior to the Mass on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m, and at Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beverly. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fr. Lizio's memory to the Discalced Carmelites Nuns, Monastery of St. Therese, 15 Mt. Carmel Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019