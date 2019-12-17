|
|
NAUGLER, John Richard Age 79, of Hollis, NH, died on December 14, 2019 at The Elms Center in Milford, NH. He was born on November 6, 1940 in Somerville, MA, son of the late M. Leslie Naugler and Celina R. (Foote) Naugler. He is the husband of Jo-Anne (Ciampi) Naugler of Hollis, NH. They were married on August 31, 1968 in Boston, MA. John attended St. Joseph school in Wakefield, MA. He went on to attend Malden Catholic High School and then later UMass Lowell, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. John was also a member of the United States Navy. Following his service, John worked at Sanders Associates and later at Raytheon. In his free time, John loved model rail roading. He was a member of the Pepperell Siding Model Railroad Club as well as the Seashore Trolley Museum. Besides his loving wife, survivors include two daughters, Joanna and her spouse Paul Gallant, and Anne Naugler, one sister, Dorothy Wood, one nephew, Andrew Wood and his wife Jen, one niece, Kim and her husband Jerry Powers, Jr., two grandnephews, Liam and Dean, one grandniece, Vivian, and his sister-in-law Pamela Ciampi. A private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Seashore Trolley Museum of Kennebunkport, ME. The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., NASHUA has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603-883-3401) "One Memory Lights Another."
View the online memorial for John Richard NAUGLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019