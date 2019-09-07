|
|
BAMBERRY, John Robert Of Moultonborough, NH, died Sept. 2, 2019. Born Sept. 13, 1935, Boston, MA; son of John Bamberry (dec.) and Johanna Greenlaw Alberto (dec.). Husband of Carol Ross Bamberry - 44 years of marriage. Father of June Bamberry (dec.); daughter Lynne Young, husband Darrel, son Cole and great-granddaughter Madison; daughter Susan De Felice, (dec.), son Steven Robert Bamberry, daughter Emily Bamberry. Dedham High School; 1951-53 USNR Submarine; USMC, Hon. Discharged Div. 1953-58; Grad School, Penn State, Hurricane Island, Outward Bound 1975; GME in Administration, Rivier College. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chase House, Mills Falls Inn, Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH, on Sept. 28th from 2pm-4pm. mayhewfuneralhomes.com Mayhew Funeral Home 603-279-4007
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019