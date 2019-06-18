FORTUNA, John Robert Of Hingham, died June 16, 2019. He was 56. In his early years, John traveled extensively with his family, even attending school in England for a short time. He especially enjoyed his many trips to Disney World. He was a skilled swimmer and loved to read and dance. True to his Italian heritage, John loved eating Italian food, especially pasta and red sauce. John was blessed with many friends and an honorary family at Road to Responsibility, where he lived for many years and worked in their bookstore. His great interpersonal skills, bookstore knowledge and ability to never forget a name endeared him to anyone who was lucky to meet him.



Beloved son of the late Peter and Virginia Fortuna. Cherished brother of Michael Fortuna and his wife Kathleen of Scituate, Marie T. Christmas and her husband Roy of Weymouth, Anne V. Iacobucci and her husband Paul of CA, formerly of Kingston, and the late Peter P. Fortuna, Jr. Loving nephew of Sister Catherine Fortuna of Wellesley. Also survived by over 40 nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, June 23rd, 2-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Road to Responsibility Inc, 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019