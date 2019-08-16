|
INGEME, John Robert Sr. Of Reading, formerly of Burlington and Medford, Aug. 14. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (Caruso). Loving father of Andrew J. of Burlington, Anthony & his wife Janice of Burlington, Rosemarie E. of Bedford, and John R., Jr. & his wife Cynthia of Manchester, NH. Brother of Maria Daidone of FL and Sylvester Ingeme of Kingston. Proud grandfather of Laura, Anna, and Lucy Ingeme. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in John's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019