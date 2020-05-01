Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOHN ROBERTS


1941 - 2020
JOHN ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, John "Jack" A longtime resident of Melrose, MA, died with his family by his side on April 25, 2020, at age 79. Jack was a loving husband to Margaret "Peggy" Roberts for 31 years until her death in November 2001. He was the son of the late George and Julia Roberts, both of County Kerry, Ireland. Jack was predeceased by his brothers, George and Joseph, and sister, Marilyn. He was also close to his extended family of much-loved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Raised in Malden, he was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School and Boston College, where he majored in Economics and Mathematics. While in college, he was a member of the National Guard, where he drove troop transports. After graduating from Boston College in 1964, he worked in the insurance industry until his retirement in 2004. A selfless husband, father, grandfather, friend and active member of the Melrose community, Jack was known by many youth sports participants as Coach Roberts. Jack served as longtime president of the Saint Mary's chapter of St. Vincent de Paul Society, assisting those in need. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and reader, and he found the greatest joy later in his life with his roles of "Papa" and "Grandpa Jack." Jack leaves behind his daughter Katie and her husband Jim Mannion, his son John and his wife Marybeth, and his son David and his wife Kristen. Jack also leaves behind his adored grandchildren, Maura, Jack, Liam and Grace Roberts, and Aidan and Kathryn Mannion. Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Services will be private. A Mass and Celebration of Jack's Life is planned for a later date yet to be determined. As a gesture of sympathy, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Mary's Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176, or Friends of the Melrose Public Library, 69 W. Emerson St., Melrose, MA 02176 friends-of-melrose-public-library.square.site/#ecFBlf

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
