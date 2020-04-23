Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN CURRIE
JOHN ROGER CURRIE


1938 - 2020
JOHN ROGER CURRIE Obituary
CURRIE, John Roger Of Reading, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on April 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judith A. (Orser) Currie. Devoted father of Stephen Currie and Matthew Currie. Cherished brother of the late Barbara F. Currie. Loving grandfather of Ashley Gray, Mackenzie, Madisyn, Tyler and Jamie Currie. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
