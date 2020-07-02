|
|
CURRIE, John Roger Of Reading, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on April 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judith A. (Orser) Currie. Devoted father of Stephen Currie and Matthew Currie. Cherished brother of the late Barbara F. Currie. Loving grandfather of Ashley Gray, Mackenzie, Madisyn, Tyler and Jamie Currie. A public Visitation will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St., READING on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10am-11am. A private Memorial Service will follow the Visitation. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading.
View the online memorial for John Roger CURRIE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020