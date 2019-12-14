|
GREEN, John Roger Retired Boston School Teacher John passed away unexpectedly in his Chelsea home on Sunday, December 8th. He was 80 years of age, and lived with Multiple Sclerosis for many years. Born in Brookline, he was the only son of the late John and Catherine Green. John was raised by the Curran family in Watertown. A longtime Boston resident, he settled in Chelsea many years ago. He worked as a school teacher and retired from Boston Public Schools at the age of 65. In his lifetime, John enjoyed traveling and visits to Ireland. He is survived by his lifelong friend Richard Murphy of Chelsea and several cousins and extended family members. John's wishes were that no Services should be held and following his cremation, his ashes will be scattered in his favorite place. Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019