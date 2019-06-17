|
BLANCHON, John S. "Doc" Former Sharon High School Principal Age 86, of West Yarmouth, and formerly of Foxboro, died June 16, 2019. Husband of Lorraine D. (DeFrates) Blanchon. Father of Donald B. Blanchon of Washington, DC, Bonnie McGrath of Tynsboro, and the late John F. and Robert D. Blanchon, and father-in-law of Dolores Boogdanian of Boston. Also survived by five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20 in the Osterville Baptist Church, 824 Main St., Osterville, MA. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 19, 2019