JOHN S. BOYAJIAN


1925 - 2020
BOYAJIAN, John S. Of Easton, formerly of Brockton, January 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Ann (Katcharian) Boyajian for 73 years; father of Diane Noonan and her husband John of Cotuit, John Boyajian, Jr. and his wife Zovig of Easton and Jane Silveira and her husband Mario of Stoughton; brother of Barney Boyajian of Attleborough and the late James Boyajian; grandfather of Daniel Noonan of Cotuit, Alex Boyajian of Quincy, Nicholas Silveira of Dorchester, Michael Silveira of Quincy and Charles Boyajian of Easton; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON, on Thursday, at 9:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be sent to Armenian Heritage Foundation, PO Box 77, Watertown, MA 02471, or www.armenianheritagepark.org For directions and condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020
