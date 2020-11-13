DELLASVETURA, John S. Of Winchester, age 98, passed away on November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Landa M. (Moscardini). Loving father of Diane M. Guarino and her husband Aldo of Burlington. Dear brother of the late Philomena Marrone of Winchester. Cherished uncle of Joseph Marrone and his wife Jean of Winchester and Catherine Frasso and husband Anthony of Woburn. Also survived by one great-niece and two great-nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, on Monday, November 16th, from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Winchester, on Tuesday, November 17th, at 9:30am. Masks must be worn for all services and social distancing guidelines practiced. Interment services at Wildwood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Winchester Hospital, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890 or Neads Service Dogs for Veterans, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton, MA 01541. Late Veteran US Army Air Corps WWII. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
