1/1
JOHN S. MCDERMOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDERMOTT, John S. Of Dorchester, formerly of Portland, Maine, died September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine A. (Forsberg) McDermott. Loving father of Colin McDermott and his fianc?e Chanz McManus of South Portland, Maine, and Kate Miller and her wife Caitlyn Miller of Quincy. Son of the late John H. McDermott and Catherine (Lee) McDermott. Brother of Frank McDermott and Mark McDermott, both of Maine, and the late Peter and David McDermott. Brother-in-law of Roy and his wife Patricia Forsberg of Scituate, Helen and her husband Frank Federowski of Maine, and the late Sonja Connelly. Dear friend of Mary Kate Power of Braintree. Survived by many nieces and nephews. John came to Boston at the age of 22 years to attend Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, and made Boston his home. He was a pharmacist for Boston Children's Hospital for 47 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. Even after going through years of medical struggles, he remained a positive influence on everyone around him. He especially enjoyed watching Patriots and Celtics games with his family, and is remembered for his shouting "focus!" during the games. Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved