McDERMOTT, John S. Of Dorchester, formerly of Portland, Maine, died September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine A. (Forsberg) McDermott. Loving father of Colin McDermott and his fianc?e Chanz McManus of South Portland, Maine, and Kate Miller and her wife Caitlyn Miller of Quincy. Son of the late John H. McDermott and Catherine (Lee) McDermott. Brother of Frank McDermott and Mark McDermott, both of Maine, and the late Peter and David McDermott. Brother-in-law of Roy and his wife Patricia Forsberg of Scituate, Helen and her husband Frank Federowski of Maine, and the late Sonja Connelly. Dear friend of Mary Kate Power of Braintree. Survived by many nieces and nephews. John came to Boston at the age of 22 years to attend Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, and made Boston his home. He was a pharmacist for Boston Children's Hospital for 47 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. Even after going through years of medical struggles, he remained a positive influence on everyone around him. He especially enjoyed watching Patriots and Celtics games with his family, and is remembered for his shouting "focus!" during the games. Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
