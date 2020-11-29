McNAMARA, John C. John, 57, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. He was born in Worcester on June 24, 1963, the son of Winifred (Power) McNamara and the late John T. McNamara. Besides his mother, John was the loving husband for 28 years of Jeannie (Kang) McNamara. He was a wonderful father to his three children, Katherine McNamara, Ryan McNamara and Lauren McNamara. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia McNamara; and a niece, Meghan; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. John spent his formative years in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat High School with the Class of 1981. He continued his education at Bentley College and received his BS in Accounting with the Class of 1985. John was and active partner at the CPA firm of Hughes and Company, PC, in Melrose, where he has been associated for the last 35 years. John and his wife Jeannie made their home in Wayland for nearly 30 years and raised their children there. The family loved to travel all over the world together, but especially enjoyed many summers on Martha's Vineyard where they made happy memories. John was an avid golfer and a lifelong fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends that he leaves behind. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 134 Cochituate Road (Rt. 27), Wayland on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am for his Mass of Christian Burial. Masks are required and seating is limited at the church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Commonwealth Road, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in John's memory may be sent to the American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
.