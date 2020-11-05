1/1
JOHN S. MELLONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELLONE, John S. Of Somerville and Revere, November 2, 2020 at 39 years of age. Devoted father of Siena Mellone. Beloved son of Adriana Bedry of Revere and Giovanni Mellone of Italy. John is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. John worked in auto sales for many years, and in his youth he was an avid hockey player. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Please meet directly at church. Due to Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the church. Names and temperatures will be taken upon entrance. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE. For guestbook, please visit

www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved