MELLONE, John S. Of Somerville and Revere, November 2, 2020 at 39 years of age. Devoted father of Siena Mellone. Beloved son of Adriana Bedry of Revere and Giovanni Mellone of Italy. John is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. John worked in auto sales for many years, and in his youth he was an avid hockey player. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Please meet directly at church. Due to Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the church. Names and temperatures will be taken upon entrance. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE. For guestbook, please visitwww.buonfiglio.com
