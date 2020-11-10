PIERCE, John S. "Jack" Jr. Of Sanford, ME, November 6, 2020. Husband of Gretchen B. (Murray) Pierce. Father of James S. Pierce (Beth) of Waltham, Doreen M. Dow (David) of Hanson, and the late William D. Pierce (Michele Kelley) of Pembroke. Grandfather of Cori Small (Derek), Joe Pierce, and Jonathan and Sarah Dow. Great-grandfather of Jocelyn and Griffin Small. Brother of Clifton Pierce (Carol) of Waltham, Charlene Pierce Bourque of Naples, FL, and the late Donald Pierce (Lori) of Waltham. Jack also leaves the mother of his children, Jacqueline (Chaisson) Pierce, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Jack's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, November 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside Services will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Mount Feake Cemetery, 200 Prospect Street, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com