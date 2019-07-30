Boston Globe Obituaries
STRICKLAND, John S. Age 88, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of West Roxbury, MA, died Friday, July 19, 2019. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of the IBEW #103 in Boston, MA for over 50 years. Surviving are his 3 children, Deborah M. Kaupelis, Linda McDonald and John S. Strickland, III and also 5 grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM,Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. Arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to or the Salvation Army. Condolences may

be left by visiting

www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
