SATERIALE, John Retired Everett Public Schools Custodian Of Revere, formerly of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Bear Hill Health Care Center in Wakefield-Stoneham, Massachusetts. He was 96 years old. Born in East Boston, John lived in Everett for most of his life. He worked as a custodian for the Everett Public Schools retiring after many years of faithful service to school department. Beloved husband of the late Doris A. (Ellard) for over 56 years. Dear and devoted father of Maureen Sateriale and her husband, Kevin Fulgoni of Revere, Robert Sateriale and his wife, Robyn of Melrose, Thomas Sateriale of Stoneham and the late John T. Sateriale. Brother of George R. Sateriale of Medford and the late Frederick and Lucille Sateriale. John is also survived by 5 loving grandchildren, 11 loving great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Late U.S.Army veteran of WWII. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled when it becomes possible. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020