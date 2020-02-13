Home

JOHN SCOTT HAYDON


1966 - 2020
JOHN SCOTT HAYDON Obituary
HAYDON, John Scott Age 53, of Cambridge, MA, departed this earth too soon. Brother, father, spouse, uncle, Buddhist, musician, writer, social media guru, dog lover, gym enthusiast, friend to all. People loved John's kindness, humor, and generosity. He chronicled his fight against cancer, inspiring hundreds. John is survived by his fiancee, son and two brothers. A Celebration of his Life will be held on March 8, 2020 at 10AM, at the New England Buddhist Center, at 303 Boylston Street, in Brookline, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to SGI-USA at www.sgi-usa.org or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
