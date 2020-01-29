Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
JOHN SHIELDS Obituary
SHIELDS, John "Wayne" Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, Jan. 29. Dear brother of Diane O'Connell and her husband Jack of Melrose, Carol Shields of Somerville, Jim Shields and his wife Gale of Dracut, and Michael Shields of Somerville. Loving uncle of Kristen Manning and her husband Scott of NH, Jill Natalucci and her husband Jeff of Saugus, and Nathan Shields of Somerville. Also survived by five loving great-nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, Friday, Jan. 31 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD from 9-11 AM. Interment will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
