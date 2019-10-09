|
SMITH, John "Lewis" "Whatever it Takes!" Age 90, passed away Monday, September 23 at his home in Boston, Massachusetts. Lewis was born in Durham, North Carolina in 1928, and was a lifelong Duke University fan. He joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and is a Korean War veteran. After serving in the military, Lewis continued to serve the communities and people he loved for the rest of his life. His motto on his business card was, "Whatever it takes!" and this is how he lived his life and treated his friends and family. Lewis had many careers and lived and enjoyed full adventurous lives in New York, California, and Boston. He traveled extensively and made friends around the country and world. One of his talents was carpentry, and his willingness and ability to mentor people and take them under his wing and teach them trades changed lives. He also worked in Federico's Bike Shop in South Boston with his dear friend, Charlie, until the shop closed earlier this year. Lewis inspired generations with his energy and determination, and if someone dared to tell him to slow down, still doing carpentry projects on the side until recently, his response was always a sharp, "I'm not old! I've just been here a long time!" Another talent was athletics. Lewis loved to run and was very proud to hold the master's record at the age of 56 for the 400 and 800 meter. He also ran marathons, including the Boston Marathon, and was a cherished fixture at the Bill Rodgers Running Center and among the running community. He continued to run and ride his bicycle for his entire life and encouraged others to do the same. His best record, however, may have been the friends he assembled over the years - friends he would do anything for at a moment's notice and his friends felt the same about him. He was always up for a ridiculous adventure, loved socializing, going to concerts and eating out – especially brunch on Sundays. He gave advice freely and was always available to help and listen. Lewis overcame many challenges in his life that could have made anyone bitter, but instead he was the kindest person many people knew. A teacher, protector, hard worker, gentleman and friend. "Whatever it takes!" Rest well Lewis. Lewis Smith was laid to rest by his family in Beachwood Cemetery, North Carolina. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Saturday, October 12, at 1pm in South Boston, MA. Please call 617-438-4494 for information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019